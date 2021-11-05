Time running out

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The news that planning permission for the redevelopment of the McLaren Hotel site in Brodick runs out in weeks is worrying.

For seven years, Brodick residents and businesses trying to attract tourists have had to put up with this ugly eyesore in one of the most prominent positions on the shorefront.

When plans were finally lodged in May 2018, there was much opposition to the size and scale of the proposed £9 million aparthotel to replace it.





However, others thought at last the site would be cleared and no matter how long it took for the hotel to be built progress would be made.

Wind forward to November 2021 and nothing has changed, except the site has got worse.

But with just weeks of the planning permission to go before it runs out and questions over the company behind the redevelopment, there seems little chance of an early resolution to the problem.

Arran has so much tourist potential and Brodick is best sited to take advantage of that given it is the first port of call for most visitors arriving, so it is criminal there are so many buildings that are empty, derelict or both – with the McLaren Hotel the worst offender.





Let’s hope for progress as we really can’t have another tourist season with the site in such a mess as it is now.