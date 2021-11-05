Time is running out for McLaren Hotel site

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Hope was fading this week that any end was in sight to the McLaren Hotel saga.

Planning permission to demolish the derelict hotel and build a new one expires in less than a month and questions have emerged over the viability of the company behind the proposed redevelopment.

The three-year planning permission for the Brodick shorefront site was granted on December 5, 2018 after widespread opposition. The Norfolk based abodeGroup were given permission to replace the rundown building with a new £9 million 88 room mid-market aparthotel.





But since then nothing has happened with the eyesore site continuing to rapidly deteriorate with, more recently, the building daubed with graffiti. The grounds of the hotel are completely overgrown and the security fences broken down. Windows remain open in the hotel and inside has been ransacked with repeated claims of squatters using the building.

There is further concern over the company behind the project. The abodeGroup are based in Kings Lynn, Norfork and a company with a similar name – Abode Assets Ltd, based at the same address and with one of the same directors, has in the last few days applied to be struck off and dissolved, according to documents at Companies House seen by the Banner.

But in a glimmer of hope it is understood that the applicants have until recently still been in touch with the planning department and it is known that a planning application is granted for a site and can be transferred to another party, subject to conditions.

However one Brodick businessman has written to the company demanding answers. He wrote: ‘The owners should be aware that the state of the plot has deteriorated again and the safety barriers erected at the entrance have collapsed again, making the plot easily accessible to children. Health and Safety on the site is virtually non-existent and an accident waiting to happen. There are rumours that squatters have been living in some of the old hotel rooms.





‘We would of course be pleased if some signs of progress were seen in redeveloping the site as, in its current state, it is an eyesore and reflects poorly on the village and island.’

Repeated calls and emails by the Banner to the adbodeGroup in Norfolk received no response before we went to press.