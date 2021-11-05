Hospital Supporters’ League says thanks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran War Memorial Hospital Supporters’ League has expressed its gratitude to the Arran community and beyond for its continued support and generous donations during the pandemic.

The registered charity raises funds and provides comfort and assistance for the patients and staff at the Arran War Memorial Hospital, Lamlash, which has 17 beds, an accident and emergency unit as well as a maternity service and a range of outpatient services.

Accepting the most recent donation from Lamlash Golf Club, which held a charity day, the Eddie Cannon Memorial competition, secretary Jim Arnold thanked the golf club for its £332 donation.





Jim said: ‘Our most recent spending at the hospital has been just over £600 on personal items such as tooth-brushes, razors, soap and emergency clothing.

‘Some emergency patients arrive without any of these, furthermore, some patients, such as visiting cyclists with broken limbs, need to have their clothing cut way from injured arms or legs. We try to keep a small stock of these items at the hospital and this had run down.

‘We have also been able to spend more than £1,000 replacing all the TVs in the building. These are quite up-to-date and allow patients the same media as they may be used to at home.

‘Thanks to the Lamlash Golf Club and to the people on this island, and their relations and friends on the other bigger island across the water we have continued to receive support during Covid, and for this we are extremely grateful.’



