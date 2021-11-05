Extra Bond screening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Screen Machine has added another screening of the new James Bond film in Brodick this weekend.

All four screenings of the film No Time to Die sold out in days online. Now there will be an additional screening on Sunday November 7 at 1pm at the Screen Machine which has a new location at Ormidale Park in Brodick.

Anyone interested in the other screenings will still have the chance to go as there will be eight tickets available on the door 30 mins before their scheduled start times. First come, first served. Cash only.



