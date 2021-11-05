Can you be an island befriender?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This week is national Befriending Week and Arran CVS is seeking new volunteers.

Many people living on Arran don’t get the opportunity to socialise as often as they would like.

And considering the challenges individuals experiencing loneliness have faced over the past year, it is even more important that Befriending Week is a time to raise awareness and highlight the impact befriending can make.





What makes a good volunteer befriender?

Someone who is interested in other people

Someone who is a good listener

Someone one who is reliable

Someone who could commit to volunteering two-three hours each week

If this sounds like you, there’s a few things to consider: it’s more about who you are than your previous experience.

Bear in mind, however, that because befriending involves supporting someone who is isolated, The ACVS assess volunteers carefully and will take time to review your application/offer of volunteering.

One befriender on the island said: ‘It seemed the ideal opportunity to give something back to a community that had been so welcoming to me.’





For further information, contact Arran Community and Voluntary Service, tel: 01770 600611, email: info@arrancvs.org.uk or go to Facebook: Arran Befriending Network.