Arran estate agents are top of the class

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Estate agents, Elaine Wood and Kirsty Evans of Arran Estate Agents, have both achieved the highest Scottish qualification level offered by the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA).

Reaching level six of the Propertymark qualification, the nationally recognised qualification, requires more than 120 hours of study, four exams, and it covers all the skills and knowledge required in the industry.

This includes security and general law, law relating to residential property sales, practice relating to residential property sales, property appraisal and basic building construction and defects.





Surprisingly estate agents do not require any qualifications to be able to sell houses, however, moves are afoot both within the industry and in governmental talks to make training mandatory in order to raise standards within the industry.

Elaine Wood has been working as an estate agent at Arran Estate Agents for two and half years, whilst Kirsty Evans has been there for almost eight years. Elaine replaced Ann Rhead as the office manager last September.

Elaine said: ‘It was important for us to secure this recognised qualification as an estate agent.

‘It is not only a personal achievement but also a mark of professionalism and trust; it provides reassurance to our clients that Arran Estate Agents adheres to the highest professional standards, and that our team are qualified and knowledgeable – as well as friendly and accessible.’





Arran Estate Agents is the longest established estate agent on Arran and has been owned and run by Bob Brass since 1990.

The company deals with property sales, purchases, properties to let, home reports and valuations – for both residential and commercial property – along with all allied services.

Tim Green, chairman of the NAEA, said: ‘The Propertymark Qualifications Level 6 Award is a regulated qualification ideal for candidates wanting to improve existing knowledge in the key areas related to residential property sales.

‘Propertymark Qualifications is committed to raising standards within the residential property sales sector through the provision of accredited, nationally recognised qualifications, such as the award which Ms Wood and Ms Evans have achieved.’