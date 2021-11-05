Arran Banner Golf – week 45, 2021
Corrie Golf Club
Monday November 1, Monday Cup. 1 R Burke 79-15-64, 2 R McLean 78-13-65. Scratch A Smith 77. Magic twos R McLean @9th.
Saturday October 30, medal. 1 J Quigley 72-13-59, 2 D Logan 72-12-60, 3 A McDonald 76-15-61. Scratch D Logan and J Quigley. Magic twos pot won by J Quigley.
Monday October 25, Monday Cup. 1 R I McMillan 78-20-58, 2 J McGovern 73-12-61. Scratch M Wallbank 71. Magic twos M Wallbank @14th.
Fixtures: Saturday November 6, 18-hole medal. Monday November 8, Monday Cup, ballot at noon.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday October 28, back nine medal. 1 John O’Sullivan 43-14 1/2=28 1/2, 2 Alan Smith 38-9=29, 3 Martin Wallbank 36-6 1/2= 29 1/2. Best scratch Paul Cowan 31. Magic twos, Paul Cowan @17th. Overall winner, Paul Cowan total 60, runner-up Alan Smith total 61.
Fixtures: Sunday November 7, AGA Winter League. Lamlash v Machrie at Machrie. Thursday November 11, yellow medal, 11am draw.
Brodick Golf Club
Saturday October 30, Saturday Cup Stableford, 17 played. 1 Ian Shand (19)44pts, 2 Brian Allison (24)38pts, 3 Jimmy Armit (15)37pts acb.
Fixtures: Sunday November 7, AGA Duncan Trophy at Machrie Bay GC, plus sweep at Brodick.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday November 2, Winter Cup. 1 Willie Kelso 65, 2 John Pennycott 68, 3 Jim Brown 70.
Fixtures: Tuesday November 9, Winter Cup, tee-off noon. Saturday November 13, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee-off noon. AGA Winter Cup is to be played at Machrie. First game Machrie Bay vs Lamlash tee off at 8.30am, Whiting Bay vs Brodick tee-off at 9.20am, Shiskine vs Corrie tee-off at 11.50am.
Shiskine Golf Club
Sunday October 28, ladies 18 hole medal. 1 Alice Anderson 85-17=68, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 95-22=73, 3 Fiona Henderson 90-16=74. Scratch Alice Anderson 85.