Arran AFC back in action

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran AFC are hoping to be back in action this week when they take on Bobbys Bar from Saltcoats in the Ayrshire Amateur Sunday League.

The team had a week off last week when a flooded pitch saw their match against Craigie United in Kilmarnock postponed.

There was drama the previous week when their game against Saltcoats AFC at Kilwinning sports club was abandoned after 40 minutes, with Arran already ahead 6-1. Arran hope to be awarded the points.





Arran are due to play Bobbys Bar on Sunday with a 2pm kick-off. See club Facebook page for details.