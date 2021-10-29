Whiting Bay kick-start the Hallowe’en celebrations with Pumpkin Patch at the Park

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s first autumn event hosted by Whiting Bay Primary PTA was a resounding success with hundreds of people attending its Pumpkin Patch at the Park event last Sunday.

Raising more than £2,500, the family event attracted a huge number of adults and children to Sandbraes park where organisers offered a number of Hallowe’en-themed activities for the attendees to enjoy.

On offer for children were a number of games, including bobbing for apples, a witches’ hat toss and a poke-the-pumpkin game, all offering sweet treats as prizes.





Children also enjoyed face painting and selecting their own pumpkins from the pumpkin patch, along with impromptu games that took place in the park with their friends.

Adults joined in the family fun by making scarecrows which were entered into a scarecrow competition and which were all on display in the park.

In addition to the baking and snack stalls, hearty soups and warming hot chocolate, a volunteer auction also took place with visitors bidding for the services of volunteers.

A spokesperson from Whiting Bay Primary Parent Council said: ‘We would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone, island-wide, for coming to see us at Sandbraes park.





‘Such a happy buzz of people. A truly great afternoon and we raised over £2500.

‘Congratulations to all the raffle winners, the auction bidders and to the Furze family for their winning scarecrow.

‘One last big thank you goes to Liz at the Brodick Co-op for her incredible generosity and for supporting the event.’