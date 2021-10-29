Visiting resumes at Ayr and Crosshouse

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Visiting restrictions have been lifted and friends and family can now visit patients at University Hospitals Ayr and Crosshouse, NHS Ayrshire and Arran has confirmed.

Last month the two acute hospitals suspended all – except in essential cases – visits in order to prevent the spread of Covid and to protect patients and staff.

The restrictions were then extended at the start of this month to Wednesday October 20.





Each patient will now be able to have one designated visitor per day.

This applies to all areas of the hospitals, except Covid wards or any ward experiencing an outbreak of Covid. In these areas, essential visiting will continue.

Visitors are requested to contact the ward to arrange a visit and any visitors who have not booked will not be accommodated.

This is to allow social distancing measures to be maintained.





Guidance on all visiting arrangements can be found on the NHS Ayrshire and Arran website at www.nhsaaa.net/hospitals/visiting-restrictions/.

Virtual visiting by video link will also continue to be available at all sites.