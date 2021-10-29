Two island businesses nominated for prestigious food awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two Brodick restaurants, Crofters Arran and The Wineport, have both been selected as finalists in the Food Awards Scotland after being nominated by members of the public.

Making the carefully selected shortlist, Crofters Arran was nominated in the Café/Bistro of the Year category and The Wineport was selected in the Island’s Food Business of the Year category.

The Food Awards Scotland, now in its seventh year, seeks to celebrate and highlight the best in the food industry, from excellent restaurants, chefs and servers, to specialists and suppliers.





Owner of the Wineport Gina Thorborn said: ‘After a busy summer, we were absolutely over the moon to find out that we had been nominated in the island category for Food Awards Scotland.

‘The vast majority of our menu is made in-house so we couldn’t be happier to see it appreciated like this.

‘We are a close team who always try to create a warm and friendly atmosphere so we are just delighted to see that effort rewarded and it has been a boost for the whole team.’

Ealána Boyle, managing director of Crofters, was unaware of the nomination but was equally delighted to hear the news.





She said: ‘It was most definitely wonderful news to have been nominated and selected as finalists.

‘I knew nothing about the awards and feel very humbled to have Crofters nominated.

‘I have to thank the team who have all worked tirelessly to develop the business and restaurant offerings over the past six months and we are very excited about the future.’

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland said: ‘Scotland offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines.

‘The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

‘Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners.

‘These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards Scotland 2021.

‘We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and celebrate the winners with them.’

The winners of the various categories, which include Restaurant of the Year, Vegan Restaurant of the Year, Bakery of the Year, Best World Cuisine and many more, will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at The Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on Monday November 29.