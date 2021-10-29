Machrie motorhome site secures HIE funding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A £64,105 project to create a motorhome site in Machrie has secured up to £32,052 of investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The motorhome site, as reported in the Banner at the start of the year, will offer motorhome users a check-in cabin, toilet and shower facilities and full waste disposal facilities as well as water, free wifi and electric hook-ups.

The Kings Caves facility is being developed by Arran Campers Ltd which anticipates that the project will support one full-time and one part-time job and that it will contribute more than £50,000 in annual turnover to the Arran economy.





Angus Smith, managing director of Arran Campers Ltd, said: ‘It was a tremendous boost to the project to receive this funding.

‘The much-needed new facilities for motorhomes on the island will cater well for the growing demand for overnight stops and help the local community cope better with the increasing numbers of visiting vehicles.’

In the initial planning application lodged with North Ayrshire Council, a submitted report highlighted the benefits of such a facility on Arran.

It said: ‘The proposed site will provide subtle and discreet countryside accommodation for tourists visiting this area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays.





‘The proposal will also aim to alleviate the ongoing and increasing issue on the island of motorhomes pitching overnight in unsuitable/unsafe public areas.

‘The site will provide a facility for these vehicles and relieve other areas from unsuitable pitching which currently presents additional burdens on existing public services and utilities.’

Morag Goodfellow, HIE area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: ‘Tourism is hugely important to our area.

‘We have seen a significant increase in domestic tourism and a large element of that is campervan and motorhome holidays.

‘Arran is an attractive destination for visitors and this project will enhance the island’s offering, providing facilities that will help accommodate more campervan and motorhome visitors and also benefit other local businesses in a collaborative and co-operative way.

‘I am delighted we have been able to provide support and look forward to seeing this new venture succeed.’