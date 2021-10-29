COP26 or cop out?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

While many may view COP26 as yet another talking shop where world leaders virtue signal their green credentials while flying to Glasgow in their private jets, wining-and-dining and achieving little, there are others that are placing a great deal of hope and optimism in the outcome of the meetings.

Supporters and detractors can both agree on one thing though, and that is governments around the world all need to find a combined solution to the problems being faced rather than individual efforts of varying degrees.

The overwhelming feeling being expressed by many environmental groups and organisations is that empty words and broken promises will no longer suffice.





And, whether you believe that the world is nearing a tipping point, verging on the precipice of an ecological and climatic disaster, or if you believe that this is climate alarmism, COP26 has been billed by many as the ‘last chance’ to make a difference.

There can also be no doubt the great expectations on world’s leaders this year will not be quelled by empty gestures and political machinations as in previous years.

People are expecting governments to show their mettle and make meaningful commitments to combat climate change.

Will COP 26 achieve this? Will COP26 be the progenitor of real change or just a cop out?



