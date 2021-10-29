Arran joins call for global day of action during COP26

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Campaigners on Arran calling for climate justice will join thousands of people from across the world taking part in a global day of action during the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

The island event, organised by Machrie resident Hilary Patrick and Sally Ann Campbell will take place on the Brodick seafront, opposite the Douglas Hotel, on Saturday November 6, between 1pm and 1.30pm.

In response to COP26, being held from Sunday October 31 to Friday November 12 in Glasgow, a number of decentralised mass mobilisations will take place across the UK at 1pm on Saturday November 6, including on Arran and in Glasgow where tens of thousands are anticipated to make their voices heard.





Hilary said: ‘People from Arran will be going to Glasgow, but not everyone feels able to take part at this time.

‘So, we are going to mark the occasion here in Arran, standing in solidarity with the marchers in Glasgow and the people all over the world who need COP26 to succeed.

‘On Saturday November 6, as the COP26 summit takes place, people from all over the world will be standing up for climate justice.

‘They want the COP26 summit to succeed and world leaders to agree meaningful steps to combat global heating. They want them to hear the voices of the people most affected by climate change.





‘Please join us and show your support, bring a seat if you cannot stand. You might want to make a placard, or wear something green. But the main thing is to come and stand up for climate justice.’

Hillary, who recently moved to Arran from Edinburgh, hopes that the actions will inspire politicians to show leadership and commitment, and that it will serve all those whose lives are already threatened by changing weather patterns and rising sea levels.

She also hopes that it will help to secure a safe future for everyone, particularly the younger generations here in the UK and around the world.

As a Quaker, Hillary has invited other Quakers to join the action and has extended an open invitation to members of the Episcopal and Catholic churches and the Church of Scotland.

However, the event on Arran will be non-denominational, non-political and open to anyone and everyone who supports the cause, regardless of any affiliations.

So far, she has received interest from many people, including ecologists and faith groups, and she hopes that schools and younger people will also join in, in making their voices heard.

COP26 Coalition, a UK-based civil society coalition of groups and individuals mobilising around climate justice during COP26, is expecting more than 100,000 protesters to arrive in Glasgow during the global day for climate justice on Saturday November 6.

Marchers will meet at Kelvingrove Park at noon before making their way to Glasgow Green for a 3pm show of numbers.

Speaking about the need for climate justice, a spokesperson for COP26 Coalition said, ‘Global problems need global solutions.

‘The decisions made at COP26 will shape how governments respond (or not) to the climate crisis.

‘They will decide who is to be sacrificed, who will escape and who will make a profit.

‘So far, governments have done too little too late: colluding with corporations and hiding behind green washed ‘solutions’ that actually don’t exist yet, that don’t address the scale of the problem, and in many cases rely on more exploitation of people and the planet.

‘Justice won’t be handed to us by world leaders or delivered by corporations. Only we can imagine and build the future that works for all of us.

‘The transformative solutions that we need to survive and build a more just and fair world can only be brought about through collective action, solidarity and coordination, from our local communities and international levels.

‘We are bringing together movements from across the world to build power for system change – indigenous movements, frontline communities, trade unions, racial justice groups, youth strikers, landworkers, peasants, NGOs, grassroots community campaigns, feminist movements, faith groups – to name a few.

‘Wherever you are in the world, now is the time to join the fight for climate justice.

‘We need all hands on deck: in workplaces, communities, schools, hospitals and across national borders.

‘We will be putting indigenous, frontline and global communities front and centre. We need your help to amplify their voices and demands.

‘Join us in actions across the world so that we can be loud and clear to the world leaders discussing our future: we want climate justice now.’

Throughout the COP26 event, supporters and detractors are expected to make their voice heard with a number of actions and demonstrations.

Police Scotland has committed around 10,000 officers from across Scotland each day during the conference.

Their role will be to deliver a secure COP26 event and to keep everyone safe during the most high profile and significant security and policing event ever held in the United Kingdom.

The huge security operation will involve local policing officers from each of Scotland’s 13 divisions and specialist resources, including firearms officers, dog handlers, mounted branch, search teams and the marine unit.