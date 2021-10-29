Arran Active is going for gold in the Greats Outdoors awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Active, the popular outdoor retailer in Brodick, has once again been nominated for an award in the prestigious Great Outdoors readers’ awards.

Having been nominated three times, and winning a second place silver award last year, the team is now hoping to win the independent retailer category and to take home the gold award.

Arran’s largest fully independent outdoor retailer is facing some stiff competition though, with nine other outdoor stores – with five or fewer stores – competing for the title of Independent Retailer of the Year.





Arran Active and Braemar Mountain Sports are the only two Scottish finalists with the remaining retailers all operating in England, including the Lake District where outdoor pursuits are a popular pastime.

The awards, now in their 10th year, are hosted by The Great Outdoors magazine, with all of the nominations from the various categories coming from readers themselves.

Owner Andrew Walsh said: ‘Once again we are humbled and excited in equal measure to be nominated for the TGO Independent Outdoor Retailer of the Year 2021.

‘For all retailers (and other businesses) it has been a tricky period but we are really grateful for the support of our customers during and since lockdown.





‘And to have our name put forward again by anonymous supporters is fantastic. Last year we won silver.

‘This year we are going for gold! But actually we are just happy to have recognition for the hard work of our wonderful staff who go above and beyond.’

The complete shortlist of all of the nominees can be found at www.tgomagazine.co.uk/awards/reader-awards/ where people can also vote for their favourite store.

Voting closes on Monday November 22, when all of the votes will be counted and the winners will be announced shortly after.