MSPs consider tough new laws for pet thieves

Members of the Scottish Parliament are considering introducing specific laws that will make dog theft a criminal offence that could potentially carry a seven-year sentence.

Under current laws, dog or pet theft is treated in the same manner as the theft of an item of property, something that MSP Maurice Golden wishes to see changed to a specific offence.

In a private members’ bill proposed at Holyrood, the North East list MSP called for tougher penalties for dog abduction after estimates revealed that dog thefts had gone up by 170 per cent since the introduction of lockdown rules.





The increase in dog abduction and theft has largely been attributed to an increase in demand for pets since the lockdown began, which has pushed prices up, according to the Dogs Trust. The charity has seen an increase in demand for certain breeds by as much as 89 per cent.

Mr Golden said: ‘The wheels are now turning on this vital legislation and I want as many local constituents to get involved as possible.

‘Pet theft is a problem all over Scotland, but Dundee has had a number of cases in the last year and it’s time for action.

‘This private members’ bill would recognise that. When a dog is stolen, it’s not simply the theft of an item or household commodity.





‘Dogs are part of the family, their value goes well beyond simply financial worth, and for some people their dog is far-and-away the most important thing in their life.

‘That’s why we need a specific crime of pet abduction, so that those convicted can be punished in accordance with the gravity of the act they commit.’

Closer to home, the call for tougher penalties and specific laws has also been backed by West Scotland MSP and shadow justice secretary, Jamie Greene, who said: ‘The recent rise in dog thefts is unacceptable and unscrupulous pet thieves must be clamped down on.

‘Dogs should have greater protection against theft than a purse or watch for instance – this shouldn’t be controversial and I’m confident that these proposals will further deter criminals.

‘Animal welfare is not a political issue, it is an issue of right and wrong, so I know that we in the Scottish Parliament will be able to work together constructively in the best interests of pets in our community.’

A consultation period on the proposal is expected to begin next year, and if successful, the new law could have significant benefits for animal welfare and combating pet crime.