Teasing t-shirts with provocative design raise a titter

Ferry lobbying group, Arran Ferry Action Group (AFAG), have launched a provocative t-shirt design as part of their campaign calling for a more reliable ferry service.

The t-shirts, emblazoned with WTF – Where’s The Ferry, were designed by Barb Taub who was part of a protesting group who displayed the logo on a placard when the transport minister, Graeme Dey, visited Arran.

Known as the pensioner protest – the group was made up of mostly elderly residents – the protest, and the logo, attracted a significant amount of interest at the time and requests began to pour in for t-shirts with the logo.





The t-shirts have been incredibly popular on the AFAG website, while others have criticised them for being disrespectful of local CalMac staff.

Chris Attkins, secretary of AFAG, dismissed these claims – mostly made on social media – by saying: ‘We deliberately excluded the ferry terminal building from this photograph as we utterly condemn any criticism (or worse) of the local CalMac staff, who continue to do their best for everyone in spite of being let down repeatedly by their management.’

AFAG has more than 1,342 members who are calling for improvements to the Arran ferry service with their top three priorities being: reliability and resilience, ships and harbours fit for purpose, and a reliable port of refuge.



