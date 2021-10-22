Free bus travel for all under-22s in Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish Government has confirmed the timetable for the roll out of the Young Persons’ Travel Scheme which will provide all Scottish residents under the age of 22 with free bus travel.

Starting from January 31 next year approximately 930,000 young people will join the third of Scotland’s population who already benefit from free bus travel through the Older and Disabled Persons Free Bus Scheme.

The Young Persons’ Travel Scheme will be delivered in partnership with the Improvement Service, the National Entitlement Card Programme Office and Young Scot.





Minister for transport, Graeme Dey said: ‘It’s crucial to embed more sustainable travel behaviour from a young age if we are to achieve our world-leading goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20 per cent by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

‘We also know that young people have been disproportionately impacted as a result of the Covid pandemic, so it’s never been more important that we support them to achieve their fullest potential. Reducing barriers created by transport costs is one really positive action we can take.

‘Our National Transport Strategy commits to a fairer, greener transport system which will reduce inequalities and take action to protect our climate. I’m really pleased to be taking decisive action on both of those points by setting out this timetable to provide free bus travel for all under-22s living in Scotland.’

Speaking about the benefits of free bus travel for under 22s, Kirsten Urquhart, interim chief executive of Young Scot said: ‘Young people often tell us about the positive impact free travel would have on their lives. For some, it’ll help them to travel to work or take part in learning. For others, it’ll improve their wellbeing by making it easier to socialise and to meet with their friends and family.





‘Free travel that is accessed easily by the Young Scot National Entitlement Card will open doors for young people – helping them to explore opportunities that many would previously not have had the financial means or confidence to take part in.’

The Young Persons’ Travel Scheme’s roots go back to February 2020, when the Scottish Government committed to extend free bus travel to young people aged under 19. Following a public consultation in October 2020, the Scottish Government decided to extend the new scheme to include 19-21 year-olds in March this year.