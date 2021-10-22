Caldercruix crush Sunday Cup campaign hopes for Arran AFC

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran AFC faced worthy opponents Caldercruix United in a hard-fought match played in pouring rain in the second round of the Only Sport Sunday West of Scotland Amateur Cup.

The match, at Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick, saw the two teams battling it out for superiority last Sunday with Caldercruix emerging 2-0 winners.

The disappointing result means Arran AFC’s campaign hopes have now been dashed with the team out of the running for a place in the Only Sport Sunday West of Scotland Amateur Cup.

An Arran AFC spoksperson said: Out of the cup against very good opposition today. With a depleted squad, we couldn’t of asked for anything else from the boys. Will brush this off and move on. All the best to Caldercruix for the rest of the tournament and season.’





Caldercruix United were equally complimentary in their praise of their opposition. A spokesperson for the team said: ‘Thanks for hosting us and for your hospitality. Keep your heads held high. It was an incredibly tough game and good luck for the rest of the season.’

The next match for Arran AFC will be a return to regular league games on Sunday October 24 when the team faces Saltcoats AFC at Kilwinning Sports Club with a 1pm kick off.

The match is sponsored by Duncan’s at The Burlington – The Burlington Takeaway and all supporters are welcome to attend.

The Caldercruix keeper leaps into the air, narrowly preventing an Arran goal. 01_B43football01

The Caldercruix keeper thwarts another Arran attempt at goal. 01_B43football02

Caldercruix players celebrate a hard-earned goal. 01_B43football03

The Arran keeper prevents a Caldercruix attempt at goal while Arran players look on. 01_B43football04

Despite many attempts, Arran were unable to score in the fiercely contested match. 01_B43football05