Arran Banner Golf – week 43, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday October 14, Front Nine Medal. 1 Paul Cowan 32-1.5=30.5 BIH; 2 Dougie Macfarlane 31-.5=30.5; 3 Alan Smith 41-9=32. Best scratch, Dougie Macfarlane 31. Magic twos, Paul Cowan @4th. Sunday October 17, Glenburn Cup. 1 Martin Wallbank 73=12=61 BIH; 2 Scott Campbell 75-14=61 BIH; 3 Stuart McLaren 73-12=61. Best scratch, Paul Cowan 69. Magic twos, Paul Cowan @16th, Iain Murchie @17th, Iain Anderson @5th.

Fixtures: Sunday October 24, Glenburn Cup, noon draw. Thursday October 28, Back Nine Medal, make up own groups and see starter for times.





Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday October 12, Winter Cup. 1 Reuben Betley 60; 2 Brian Sherwood 61; 3 John Pennycott 62. Saturday October 16, Eddie Rankin Trophy, Sweep. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 34 points; 2 John Pennycott 33 points BIH; 3 Campbell Laing 33 points. Machrie Bay beat Corrie to regain the cup. Thanks to the Rankin family for the prizes and to Machrie Bay ladies for providing the sandwiches and cakes after the game which were appreciated by everyone.

Fixtures: Tuesday October 26, Winter Cup, tee off noon.

Shiskine Golf Club





Thursday October 14, Shiskine Ladies Away Golfers, Carradale. Singles: 1 Elizabeth Kelso 43; 2 Isobel McDonald 46 BIH; 3 Jenni Turbull 46. Scratch, Jenni 57. Tri-Am: 1 Alice Anderson, Carole Stewart and Isobel McDonald (ghost) 84; 2 Jenni Turnbull, Isobel McDonald, Jerry Arthur 88. Longest drive 2/9 Liz Kerr, N/P 4th Alice Anderson, N/P 10th Isobel McDonald, N/P 12th Jerry Arthur, longest Putt 6th Jenni Turnbull.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday October 17, Stableford (Yellow Tees), seven played. 1 Cameron Bruce 28, 37 points; 2 David Morrison 9; 36, 3 Jamie Macpherson 3, 33.

Fixtures: Sunday October 24, bogey competition.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday October 17, Winter Cup Stableford, 14 played. Donald McKinnie 13, 44 points; Frazer Barr 7, 43 points; Iain Sillars 19, 42 points.

Fixtures: Sunday October 24, Winter Cup Stableford. Saturday October 30, Saturday Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday October 23, 18 Hole Medal. Monday October 25, Monday Cup, shotgun start, draw at noon.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Fixture: Saturday October 23, Championship final. The final will take place at Lamlash Golf Club at 2pm between finalists Ann May and Susan Butchard. Please go along and give both players your support.

Machrie Bay captain Brian Sherwood with the Eddie Rankin Trophy, Alex Morrison-Cowan, winner of the sweep, and John Milesi representing the Rankin family. No_B43XPGolf01