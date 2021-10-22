A bold warning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The words of Tom Tracey – a man familiar with the economics of Arran as well as being actively involved in Arran’s recovery in relation to housing – makes for sobering reading.

The statement, ‘We need to start building more affordable housing now. The sustainability of our island depends on it’ should be a wake up call for everyone concerned about the future of Arran.

Foresight is one of the elements we all wish we had when taking stock after difficult times and perhaps the words of Tom Tracey should be the bold warning and call to action that we need.





Life is increasingly difficult for everyone in a post-Covid world and recovery is going to take some imaginative thinking, particularly for an island economy that has its own peculiar challenges.

The story of the principal teacher at Brodick Primary school having to contemplate leaving the island due to housing issues is equally shocking, even more so when it represents just a tiny fraction of what other professionals vital to Arran are experiencing.

It may even be that problems with the ferry service, as expressed in our letter’s page this week, finds its own solution in the future with a reduction in demand. After all, it will take more than day trippers and short-stay visitors, to prop up and support an island economy experiencing a slow, gradual decline owing to what is euphemistically known as brain drain.



