Shiskine SWI resume meetings

Shiskine Women’s Institute members enjoyed a welcome return to regular meetings last week when 21 ladies attended their first meeting since March last year.

The guest speaker, Dr Jim Cassels, gave a very informative and entertaining talk entitled: Who would be the bird recorder?.

Mr Cassels described the history of bird recording on Arran and the importance of recording the data on bird sightings.





This month’s competition, a lockdown limerick, was won by Joan Stewart, second was Elizabeth Ross.

The exhibition, an Old Shiskine Photograph, was won by Kate Mackintosh and Carol Stewart won the raffle prize.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday November 3, when the guest speaker will be Dr Alasdair Grassie with some funny stories from his years as a GP on Arran.

November’s competition will be a homemade quiche and the exhibition will be an old or homemade remedy.



