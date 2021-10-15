Shiskine Hall cuts energy bills with free support

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Hall will enjoy a huge reduction in its energy costs and consumption thanks to new energy efficient heaters purchased with a grant and an interest-free Scottish government SME loan.

The building, which has been a village hall since 1958, was previously a church with a high ceiling and north-facing windows.

These factors, along with old, inefficient wall-mounted ceramic heaters, presented a number of heating challenges.





With heating costs being a significant outlay for the committee, Diana Turbett, secretary at the hall, contacted Zero Waste Scotland’s energy efficiency business support service for advice on what changes could be implemented to save money and cut the hall’s carbon emissions.

A consultant provided a report which recommended replacing the old heating system with an air source heat pump, as well as switching to energy efficient LED lighting.

The committee applied for an SME loan with a cashback grant to cover the cost of the heat pumps and the wall-mounted fans that supply the heat into the hall.

Diana said: ‘We were eligible for the full £10,000 grant and the rest of the costs were covered by the interest-free loan to be repaid over eight years.





‘The hall is used by a wide range of groups, including yoga and activities for older members of the community when it’s important to be warm and comfortable.

‘Our new heating will encourage more use round the year and also help keep the building well aired and in good repair.

‘Without the support from Zero Waste Scotland and funding from the SME loan scheme we would not have been able to afford to install the new heat pumps.

‘The hall committee is pleased to be promoting energy efficiency and doing what we can to help our community be sustainable in the light of the ongoing concerns about climate change.’

Owing to all of the changes at Shiskine Hall it is estimated there will be a reduction in emissions of approximately 1.7 tonnes of CO2 and reduced fuel costs of up to £1,060 per year.

Free support and further information about energy efficiency can be found by visiting www.energy.zerowastescotland.org.uk

The new energy efficient heaters have replaced the old ceramic wall heaters. No_B42SHall02

Air source heat pumps are expected to reduce heating costs as well as being more efficient. No_B42SHall03