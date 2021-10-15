Helicopter helps in Saddle rescue

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A walker had to be rescued after she became cragfast at the Whin Dyke area of the Saddle in Glen Rosa.

The Arran Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) were called out at 10am last Sunday morning after the incident at the Whin Dyke.

A steep chimney between Glen Rosa and Glen Sannox, it can be particularly challenging in wet weather and it is also fairly remote.





The rescue helicopter from Prestwick, Rescue 199, assisted by airlifting the team members to the scene where a rope work system was set up to raise the walker to safety.

Thankfully the cragfast walker was unharmed and was able to walk off the hill from the saddle to the team’s Argocats.

An AMRT spokesperson thanked everyone who was involved in the rescue.

Photographs courtesy AMRT.




