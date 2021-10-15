Double jab vaccinations for over 50s

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Medical Group will be holding two Covid booster vaccination sessions for people who are in the 50-years-or-over category in the coming weeks.

The two sessions will take place at Arran High School on Sunday October 31 and Sunday November 14, and those who attend will also be offered a seasonal flu vaccine at the same time.

Those in the previous age group, over-70s, who were unable to attend the previous sessions are invited to book for these sessions.





Unpaid carers and people aged between 18 and 49, who are classed as ‘at risk’ or ‘clinically vulnerable’ are also eligible to attend these sessions.

If you are in any of these categories, and it has been at least 24 weeks since your second vaccination, you can make an appointment by calling the surgery on 01770 600516 after 2pm on weekdays.