Cup tie for Arran AFC

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Football fans who missed out last week when a league fixture between Arran AFC and Glencairn Thistle was cancelled will be able to catch up this weekend when the Arran team play a home cup tie against Caldercruix Utd at Ormidale Park.

Arran will face the North Lanarkshire side on Sunday October 17, with a 12noon kick-off time.

The match is the second round of the Only Sport Sunday West of Scotland Amateur Cup, so the competition is expected to be fierce. Spectators are encouraged to go along and support the team from the sidelines.



