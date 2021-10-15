Brodick dentist signs off with a smile after 16 years of service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Well known Bruce and Tricia Jenkins, who have been operating the dental surgery practice in Brodick for more than 16 years, are finally retiring for a well-deserved rest.

The dental practice will be taken over by Kenny and Emma Kendall in mid-November and they will continue to provide dental care to all of the existing patients.

Tricia, who has run the practice with her dentist husband, and Bruce have enjoyed a long and successful and well-appreciated career over the years, however, they feel that the time is now right to retire.





Tricia said: ‘The last 18 months have been difficult for dentists to give good quality preventative care although they have been working to provide emergency and urgent care all that time.

‘The hope is that when the numbers of people with the virus in the general population reduces sufficiently that more patients will be able to be seen on a more regular basis.

‘Patients should still contact the surgery in the weeks before November if they are having problems but be aware that time is limited and that Kenny and Emma might need a little bit of time to settle into their new surroundings before seeing patients.

‘We would like to thank all our patients for their patience and understanding over the last 16 years and especially over the last 18 months.’





Kenny, the dentist, and Emma, the practice manager, each have more than 15 years of experience of working in dentistry and are looking forward to the challenges of continuing the dental services on the island.