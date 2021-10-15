Arran Ladies come out on top of some friendly fire

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies 5

Pink Ladies 2





Hockey friendly match

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

After the late cancellation of a planned friendly match against Dumfries Ladies, the Senior Ladies division of the Arran Hockey Club issued an open invitation to club members in the junior division, non-league players, and anyone else wanting to take part in a friendly game of hockey.

On Saturday afternoon in bright sunshine, interspersed with periods of drizzle, seven men and three women, including two juniors, rose to the challenge to take on the professionals.





Rather mischievously, and all done with good humour, the challengers were provided with pink bibs and given the moniker, the Pink Ladies.

The match was played like no other, with the league players shouting advice to their opponents and pausing occasionally to explain the rules to the visitors.

The spirit of co-operation and friendly rivalry dominated the game, particularly as there were a number of husbands and wives and mums and sons and daughters on opposing sides.

Still, all the friendly rivalry did not stop the visitors from putting up a determined fight with the 5 -2 scoreline – in favour of the senior ladies – reflecting this.

The goal scorers for the Arran Ladies were Lorraine Hewie, who scored a hat-trick and Jenny Crockett, who scored a brace.

Not to be outdone by Lorraine’s hat-trick, husband Paul and daughter Kayla Hewie each scored for the opposition team.

The Arran Ladies thanked everyone for what was described by most as a thoroughly enjoyable match, and particularly Cat Galbraith who was drafted in as umpire while dropping off her daughter, and despite her being without her glasses.

The Arran Ladies are arranging a number of friendlies against other teams in the Women’s West District Division since all league games have been cancelled this season, however, after Saturday’s match, which provided invaluable experience and much enjoyment for the regular players, it is most likely that further ‘home’ friendlies will be arranged in the future.