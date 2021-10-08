Woman airlifted off hill after couple get lost on Goatfell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two people were rescued after they got lost on Goatfell in worsening weather conditions after a five-hour search.

The Arran Mountain Rescue Team were called out at around 4pm on Monday afternoon to search for a couple who had become separated from their group, then each other, near the summit of Goatfell.

One of them managed to make contact with the rest of their party stating that they were now lost on very steep ground, unfortunately no further contact could be made with either of them.





Due to the serious nature of the terrain and vast search area, Rescue 199 were requested as the team were deploying to the Rosa slabs area in the Argocats.

Rescue 199 quickly located the first casualty in a precarious position near the watershoot area to the west side of the summit, having suffered a nasty leg injury.

She was treated by the winchman and flown to the mountain rescue base where the local ambulance crew took over her care.

The search for the other member of the party then continued, with around 20 team members on foot as well as Rescue 199 covering large areas before he was found in the forest by team members at around 9pm. He was very cold and wet but otherwise well.

The team later posted on social media: ‘A great effort from everyone in some fairly miserable conditions. A big thanks to Rescue 199 for all their help and also to Police Scotland, Galloway, Arrochar and SARDA Southern who were all making plans to get the first ferry to assist in the morning if the search had been ongoing.’





Photos courtesy Arran Mountain Rescue Team