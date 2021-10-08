Whiting Bay hosts final forest trail race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The last in a series of three forest trail races was held last Sunday afternoon with a challenging five-mile circuit encompassing Glenashdale Falls, Hawthorne and Knockenkelly farms the Fairy Glen and historic Lum Street.

In common with the last few races this was an international event and a total of 27 runners took part.

The race was won in a time of 40.35 by Gabrielle Bucciarello and the first lady home was Corrina Goeckeritz in a time of 40.58.





Full results will be available on www.weebly.arranrunners. Medals and trophies, where appropriate, will be posted to participants.

The race was run with permission of Forest and Land Scotland and the certification of the Scottish Athletic Federation; thanks are due to them and to Messrs Irving, Hamilton, Woods permitting use of their ground and to Andrew Dickie for the use of his garden as the finishing line.

ABC Training again supplied first aid cover and organisers are indebted to Chris and to the merry band of professional stewards who assisted at the event.

Arran Runners will host the events again next year.





Also look out in the Banner and SIE Events for the New Years Day Handicap 9.5-mile race and the Ormidale 10k race.