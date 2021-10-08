Visiting restrictions extended at hospitals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Restrictions which allow only essential visiting at University Hospitals Ayr and Crosshouse will continue until at least Monday October 18, NHS Ayrshire and Arran has confirmed.

All other hospitals will continue to support two designated visitors, however, health bosses have decided to maintain the restrictions at the two acute hospitals for patient and staff safety.

Interim nurse director, Jennifer Wilson, said: ‘As community prevalence of Covid remains high, we have had to make the very difficult decision to extend the essential visiting restrictions currently in place.





‘We really do appreciate how difficult it is not being able to visit a loved one in hospital. However, we need to take all necessary measures to reduce the risk of Covid across our hospitals and keep our patients and staff safe. We will be carefully monitoring the situation so that we can welcome visitors back as soon as it is safe to do so.

‘We don’t underestimate the impact of social isolation on our patients. And so our ward staff will continue to support patients and their loved ones to keep in touch during this time with the use of technology.

‘I would like to thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.’

Virtual visits, by means of a video call, can be arranged by contacting the ward directly and family members can also drop off clothes and personal items for patients at designated areas within both hospitals.





Visits which are classed as essential include, end of life care, accompanying patients receiving bad news, emotionally distressed patients, persons with a mental health diagnosis and children under the age of 18 years will be permitted to visit a parent as appropriate.