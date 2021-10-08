Preparations begin for Queen’s platinum jubilee

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council has started preparations for a number of events scheduled to take place next year in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, celebrating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

As well as a number of national events, such as beacon lighting, the Queen’s Green Canopy and The Big Lunch, North Ayrshire Council will host a series of activities including community groups being able to bid for a share of £25,000 to host their own community-led celebration events.

In addition, a North Ayrshire-wide literacy and arts commemorative project will be held in each of North Ayrshire’s six localities. It will capture the stories of residents and community groups which have served their communities and who have committed to and given their time and talents to enhance their areas.





Councillor Louise McPhater, cabinet member for participatory democracy, said: ‘North Ayrshire has been highly successful in its involvement in past celebrations for national events such as the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Queen’s Baton Relay, World War Centenary Commemorations, Olympic Torch Relay, Queen’s 90th Birthday, Scotland’s Year of Homecoming and Scotland’s Year of Coast and Waters.

‘Our communities will be able to choose how to participate in marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to celebrate community service, enhance civic pride and build capacity through participation and community leadership.’

A four-day weekend has been created in early June to allow for celebrations – the existing late May public holiday, on Monday May 30, will be moved to Thursday June 2 and an additional public holiday has been confirmed for Friday June 3.



