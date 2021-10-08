Car blaze in Corrie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A fierce blaze which destroyed a people carrier in Corrie is not thought to be suspicious.

Around 3.50pm on Friday October 1, the fire service and police were called to the Corrie Terrace area of Corrie, following a report of a car fire which took some time to bring under control. The car remained at the scene earlier this week.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: ‘Officers assisted the Scottish First and Rescue Service at the scene and there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.’



