Arran knitters rally to call for bonnets for babies

Knitters from all over Arran have responded to a call for knitted hats for newborn babies after a call from Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s maternity unit.

Hundreds of tiny hats have already been handed in to the Brodick Co-op which purchased a huge amount of wool for supporters to use.

The colourful hats will now be sent to the hospital, undoubtedly with many more to follow as other knitters complete their handiwork and hand them in for delivery.





Bay Wool and Crafts in Whiting Bay, which is also supporting the initiative by providing reduced-price wool and free patterns, is also acting as a collection point for completed hats.

Anyone wanting to take part in the initiative can visit either of the locations to obtain the patterns, requirements and wool needed for the hats.