Sparkle organisers appeal for Christmas market help

Lamlash Events, the organisation behind the last three Santa’s Sparkle events in Lamlash, is appealing for the community to get involved to help add the sparkle to this year’s event.

Taking place on Saturday November 27, at Arran High School, the annual Christmas market usually features live music, performances, stalls and entertainment for children.

A spokeswoman for Lamlash Events said: ‘We have raised some money to pay for the rental and licences for Santa’s Sparkle 2021 and now need you to come forward with activities and donations to make it happen.





‘Despite the Christmas market being one of the big features of the event, we really want there to be far more affordable activities for children this year and we would also like to have live entertainment from our young people on Arran.

‘If you have any ideas for children’s events or if you can donate raffle prizes, toys or games or general prizes of sweets for activities, we would love to hear from you.

‘Finally we would also like to hear from Mrs Claus and any of Santa’s elves.’

If you can assist in any way, either with ideas or donations, organisers can be reached via email at info@santassparkle.co.uk or through their Facebook page.



