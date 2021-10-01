Ormidale astroturf given new lease of life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Work to extend the life of the all-weather astroturf at the Arran Sports Association’s Ormidale Pavillion has been completed with the playing surface now expected to last for another seven years.

The restoration of the astroturf is largely due to a £22,279.00 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust which was secured earlier this year with the assistance of Derek Shand and Arran Community and Voluntary Service (ACVS).

While regularly being used by both the junior and adult hockey clubs on Arran, the pitch suffered from poor drainage and deterioration due to old age. Now, with the ten-day refurbishment, which involved removing the old sand and dirt, the carpet pile fibers cleaned and untangled, and the pitch re-sanded, the new surface will improve the playing conditions and drainage.





The pitch will, however, need to be utilized before it is at its best. The new sand needs to be tamped down and compacted, which can only be achieved with frequent use and a few cycles of rain.

The rejuvenated astroturf has been welcomed by the Junior Hockey Club’s 62 members and the Arran Ladies Hockey Club who compete in the West District women’s hockey league and who train on it every Thursday between 7pm and 8.30pm

The astroturf feels softer underfoot but will need to be compacted by use before it is at its best. 01_B40astroturf01



