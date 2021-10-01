Eleven goal thriller sees Arran up to third in league

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran AFC 7

Lawthorn AFC 4

Ayrshire Sunday League





Division 1

Home fans were treated to an 11-goal thriller when Arran played host to Irvine side Lawthorn AFC in a league match at Ormidale Park on Sunday.

The win puts Arran up to third in Division 1 of the Ayrshire Sunday AFA league.

In an excellent display by both sides, Lawthorn got off the mark first from an early whipped in corner, but Arran quickly came back with a quick-fire double.





And in the ding dong battle which followed the score was soon 6-3 to Arran and it was only half time.

The second half was a much tighter affair and an early penalty to the home side looked likely to put them further ahead, but the strike hit the bar.

However, the seventh goal was soon to follow and while Lawthorn pulled another back late on, Arran took the three points.

The man of the match award went to Archie McNicol for his four goals including a spectacular 25-yard free kick which sailed into the top corner.

Kieran Rae and Donald Park also scored for Arran and there was a Lawthorn own goal.

A club spokesman said: ‘We would like to thank Lawthorn AFC and referee Nicole Andrews for travelling over.’

Lawthorn posted on social media: ‘Difficult game today as defensive mistakes cost us ultimately created plenty chances in the final third and came up short with a depleted squad.

‘An exciting game from both sides but Arran were well organised and ran out winners.’

They said the Arran team had been ‘brand new’ as hosts.

Arran playing Lawthorn at Orimdale Park on Sunday. NO_B40lawthorn01