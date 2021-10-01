Community council election to be held in Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: But vacancies need filled in other villages

By Hugh Boag

There will have to be an election for Arran Community Council members in Whiting Bay after three residents applied for the two places available on the council.





As a result a postal ballot will now be held among the electorate to decide on the selection of the three nominees: Suzie Dick, Bob Haddow and Thomas Young.

Two villages Corrie and Pirnmill have no nominations and Lamlash and Shiskine, who are allowed two nominations, have just one each, leaving the community council short of four members.

For the uncontested villages, all nominees will be formally appointed at the election results meeting, currently scheduled to take place on Tuesday November 2, in the Ormidale Pavilion, Brodick. Further members may be co-opted to fill any outstanding nominations, at the discretion of the community council itself.

For the Whiting Bay contested election, postal packs (comprising a numbered ballot paper and a booklet containing the candidates’ supporting statements) will be prepared and ready for issue on request to local electors residing in the ‘extended village’ area. Local electors can apply for a pack by telephone: 01294 324131 or by email: committeeservices@north-ayrshire.gov.uk. Postal packs will be issued following a check of the Register of Electors.





Completed ballot papers can either be returned by post to North Ayrshire Council local office at Lamlash, or hand-delivered to that location. The Lamlash local office is not currently open to the public, but any ballot papers returned by mail or posted through the letterbox will be stored securely in a sealed ballot box, ready to be taken to the election results meeting for counting.

Postal packs will automatically be sent to Whiting Bay candidates, their proposers and seconders. Packs will otherwise be available on request from Monday October 4 and must be returned to Lamlash local office no later than Friday October 29.

This information will be publicised locally at Whiting Bay Hall and in the local shop as well as on the NAC website.

The nominations are:

Whiting Bay(2) – Suzie Dick, Bob Haddow, Thomas Young

Brodick (2) – Bill Calderwood and Jill Hunter

Lamlash(2) – Veronica Park

Shiskine(2) – Neil Arthur

Kilmory, including Kildonnan(1) – Richard McMaster

Lochranza(1) – Julie Graham

Corrie, including Sannox(1) and Pirmill(1) – no nominations received