Bond set for Brodick in November

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The latest Bond blockbuster No Time to Die will be one of the films featured in the mobile cinema line-up when the Screen Machine returns to Arran in early November.

The spy film, which had its delayed Royal premiere this week, is highly anticipated, particularly as it may be lead actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as the fictional MI6 agent.

The Screen Machine will be in Brodick between November 4 and 8 and tickets are expected to go on sale in the next few weeks. Demand for bookings is expected to be high as physical distancing measures will only allow for 40 seats to be available for every screening.





Frontline and essential workers can also take advantage of a new ticket discount category, Welcome21, which recognises their hard work during the pandemic.

The full screening list and booking options will be available at www.screenmachine.co.uk as soon as the online bookings open.