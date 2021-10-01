Arran Banner golf – week 40

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday September 26, medal. A total of 14 played and the scoring suggests none found it easy. A brisk wind and recently tined greens made for tricky conditions to the extent that the best net score was a 4 over par 67 from Jamie Macpherson. Jamie also recorded the only two of the day @17th. 1 Jamie Macpherson 3, 67 and lowest gross, 2 Stuart McGregor 13, 68, 3 Stan Rainey 9, 69 acb, 4 John Pennycott 13, 69.

Fixtures: Sunday October 3, Hamilton Salver. Members should note that for the winter 2021-2022 season we shall be reintroducing a draw for partners at 10am. This is optional of course and those who wish to arrange their own games are welcome to do so.





Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday September 23, Summer Cup. 1 John O’Sullivan 95-30=65 BIH, 2 Stuart McLaren 77-12=65 BIH, 3 Derek Harrison 83-18= 65 BIH. Best scratch, Dougie Macfarlane 68. Magic twos, Dougie Macfarlane @16th. Hole 4 drawn, rollover.

Sunday September 26, Summer Stableford. 1 Scott Campbell 36pts, 2 Martin Wallbank 35pts, 3 Graeme Andrew 33pts. Best scratch, Neil Stewart 26pts to stableford. Magic twos, Stuart McLaren @8th, Alan Smith @13th. Hole 12 drawn, rollover. Overall winner of Summer Stableford, Norrie MacIntyre 41+37=78pts, runner up Dougie Macfarlane 38+36=74pts.

Ladies Section: Sunday September 26, Medal final. 1 Ann MacVicar 88-20=68 BIH, 2 Kate McAdam 84-16=68. Scratch, Kate McAdam 84.





Fixtures: Sunday October 3, Glenburn Cup, draw at 12noon. Thursday October 7, Front 9 Medal, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday September 18, Captains Prize. 1 D Logan 70-12=58, 2 W Paton 68-9=59 (Scr), 3rd R Logan 69-9=60.

Saturday September 25, The Corrie Open. 1 E McKinnon, 2 W Paton, 3 J May. Nearest the hole: 1 C Richardson 2 E McKinnon, 3 D Galbriath 4 J May, 5 W McNally 6th F Sillars, 7 J Reid 8th G Hendry. On the 9th A Dobson and G Hendry couldn’t agree who was closest! A brilliant round of golf in 58 by Ewan McKinnon. Many thanks to everyone who turned up to compete and make the day such a success.

Fixture: Saturday October 2, 18 hole medal. Monday October 4, Monday Cup.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday September 26, Winter Cup Stableford, 17 played. 1 Alastair Dobson (8)41pts,

2 Bruce Jenkins (7)39pts, 3 Terry Raeside (12)38pts.

Fixture: Sunday October 3, Brandon qualifier.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday September 26, gents 12 hole medal. 1 Brian Sherwood 55-10=45, 2 Robbie Crawford 53-6=47. Scratch, Robbie Crawford 53.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Saturday October 2, start of the Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon. Tuesday October 5, start of Winter Cup, tee off 12noon.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

On Saturday September 25, 17 ladies played in the Cir Mhor game (15 holes) at Whiting Bay. This is the first of the winter fixtures for the ALGU. Although very overcast the rain stayed away leaving pleasant playing conditions. The winner was Susan Butchard 62-9=53 second was Ann May 60-4=53 who also had the best scratch.

The ADM was held afterwards when Gay Mackay was elected president and Sheena Murchie vice president The rest of the committee remain the same for another season

The next fixture is the Drumadoon at Brodick on Saturday October 30.

The Shiskine Golf Club ladies pictured recently at their annual prizegiving dinner. NO_B40CSgolf02

The winner of the Arran Ladies Golf Union Cir Mhor trophy Susan Butchard, right, with retiring president Viv Parks. NO_B40CSgolf02