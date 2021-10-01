Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 40, 2021

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday September 29, 2001

Before: The Mini Cafe, Gift Shop and Boutique on the Brodick front prior to demolition. 01_B40ABTYA01

After: Standing since 1973, the Gift Shop and Boutique is torn down. 01_B40ABTYA02





Alastair Bilsland is not downhearted to see his business of 30 years torn down. For the Gift Shop will continue in temporary premises and reopen in a fine new form next spring. 01_B40ABTYA03

Arran Highland dancers perform the sword dance at the Kilmory Hall fete with piper Niall MacDonald. 01_B40ABTYA04

Plucky Phyllis Picken takes a wet sponge to the face at the Kilmory Hall fete to help raise funds for the new hall. 01_B40ABTYA05

Steven Lynn, Andrew Ker and Evan Bryceland competed in the semi finals and finals of the Shiskine junior club championship. Reaching the finals, Steven and Andrew fought hard for the match with Andrew emerging the victor. 01_B40ABTYA06



