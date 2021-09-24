Seven up for Arran in cup rout

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Arran AFC 7

Drumchapel Amateurs 1





West of Scotland Cup

Arran enjoyed a goal rout putting seven past Drumchapel in the first round of the West of Scotland Cup.

It was Arran’s first match at Ormidale Park since before the pandemic and they made the home advantage pay in style.

Archie McNicol was in blistering form scoring four goals and further goals from Johnny Sloss, Kieran Rae and Joel Small saw off the opposition.





Man of the match was Ryan Armstrong after a good shift in the middle of the park.

A club spokesman said: ‘A fantastic result against a good team today and on to the next round of the cup.’