Covid cases drop on Arran

The number of positive Covid cases on Arran has once again dropped to below three according to Public Health Scotland.

The figure for Arran – provided with a three-day delay – shows that up to Saturday September 18, there has been between 0-2 cases on Arran which is the lowest possible representation provided by Public Health Scotland which does not provide exact figures on less than three cases.

It may be that there are currently zero cases as the gradual decline of infection numbers continue to follow a pattern of tapering since the high of 11 positive cases recorded in the second week of September.





These latest figures also show that Arran currently has the lowest infection rates in North Ayrshire by neighbourhood.

Facing the largest challenge was Kilwinning central and north which has a population of 3,750 and 47 positive cases.

Daily, weekly and neighbourhood figures can be found online by searching for Covid-19 daily dashboard on the Public Health Scotland website.



