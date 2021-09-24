Community turns out to congratulate Liz receiving her BEM

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran community turned out in droves to congratulate Co-op store manager Liz Maclean who was presented with her British Empire Medal (BEM) last weekend.

Liz was awarded the prestigious medal by the Lord-Lieutenant of Ayrshire and Arran, Sheriff Iona Sara McDonald, in recognition of her work as a frontline food retail worker for services to the Covid response.

Members of Arran’s emergency services, including the Scottish Ambulance Service, Arran Mountain Rescue, HM Coastguard and Stratchclyde Police, also attended the ceremony in recognition of the work undertaken by Liz and the Co-op, particularly for the elderly and vulnerable who faced additional difficulties during the pandemic.





Liz, who maintains that she is receiving the award on behalf of everyone who has been involved in the team effort, was also joined by recipients of the Co-op community fund which provides grants to deserving local groups.

Among them was the Isle of Arran Music School whose pupils performed throughout the afternoon, creating a fair atmosphere with live clarsach, ukulele and pipe music throughout the afternoon.

The Co-op itself had a raffle stall, a tombola and staff members handed out special treat bags for the children and Co-op goodie bags for the adults.

Rounding off an eventful and enjoyable afternoon, the Isle of Arran Pipe Band enthralled the visitors with a lengthy performance that, as usual, attracted a large, appreciative, crowd.



