Clyde helps host largest military exercise in Europe

Arran is getting a birds-eye view as the Firth of Clyde hosts elements of a major UK-led multinational exercise as Exercise Joint Warrior gets into full swing.

One of the largest military exercises of its kind in Europe, Joint Warrior 212 which incorporates Dynamic Warrior 21, started last weekend and will run until the end of the month, with a number of the participating vessels departing from ports on the west coast of Scotland.

For this exercise vessels from Belgium, Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Holland, Latvia and Norway are expected to take part with around 10 of the ships stopping off at King George V Docks before joining Joint Warrior. Participating ships will also arrive at HMNB Clyde, Hunterston and Greenock.





Joint Warrior 212 is integrated with Exercise Dynamic Mariner 21 and will be the venue for maritime evaluation of UK Carrier Strike Force in its preparation for NATO Ready Force (NRF) 2022.

Eleven NATO nations will take part, bringing 25 warships, three submarines, over 30 aircraft and around 6,750 military personnel, including 500 ground troops, to military ranges across the country and to maritime exercise areas off the west and north coasts of Scotland.

The participating NATO nations will be the UK, Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, France, Norway, Latvia, Germany and USA.

Joint Warrior (which takes place twice a year, in the spring and autumn) and Dynamic Mariner are designed, planned and delivered by the Joint Tactical Exercise Planning Staff (JTEPS) based at Northwood in London, some of who will deploy to HM Naval Base Clyde to coordinate events during the fortnight.





Exercise Joint Warrior is linked directly with the NATO Military Training Exercise Programme and brings together all three UK Armed Forces – the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force – along with the other participating countries, to provide high quality training opportunities and improve joint operations between the UK and its allies.

Participants will practise a wide range of capabilities across land, sea and air in coordinated joint operations with other allied nations with the scenario of the exercise mirroring a broad range of crisis and conflict situations which could realistically be experienced in real-world operations.