Arran Banner Letters – week 39, 2021

Grateful for care

Sir,

I am more than a little taken aback at the moans about the NHS and healthcare on the island, in last week’s Banner letters page.





I was until three years ago in the fortunate position of having very little contact with health care. However this changed when I was diagnosed with cancer and it was a scary time which required some getting used to.

From the very start the doctors on the island have been incredible and have on occasion phoned without me having made a request. I was even told that even if I only needed a chat it would be no problem, the doctors nurses and other healthcare professionals have been great and I have never thought that anyone was just doing their job.

These are difficult and demanding times and the NHS. had been under a lot of pressure, please try and understand the difficult situation in which they are functioning.

Yours,





A very grateful 77 year old.

Ian Struthers,

Lamlash.

Snub by minister

Sir,

A group of older people waited in the rain last Friday hoping to have a few words with the transport minister, Mr Graeme Dey, when he visited Arran.

Alas, he avoided any contact by sneaking into the meeting by the back door. Needless to say, everyone was disappointed and disgusted.

What is the problem with MSPs who will not meet with the general public and listen to some of their concerns? How else are we to let the government know how we feel?

Orkney and Ireland, and many European countries with multiple islands, can run an efficient ferry service. Why can this not be the same for the western isles?

Yours,

Margaret Bryce,

Brodick.

Misleading social media statement

Sir,

Following a meeting on Tuesday night of the Arran Community Council, we wish to clarify a statement reported on social media from the secretary of the Arran Ferry Action Group last weekend, following the visit of transport minister Graeme Dey, in which it states: ‘We again extend our offers of collaboration with the community council and Isle of Arran Ferry Committee.’

This is a misleading and inaccurate statement.

There has been no formal offer of collaboration to the community council from Arran Ferry Action Group (AFAG).

The CC was only recently made aware of an action placed on two CC members when the notes of the AFAG meeting in June 2021 were published.

The last point indicated that two members had attended the most recent AFAG meeting at end of June and who then failed to raise the point at the June CC meeting one hour later.

They attended as individuals and in no official capacity on behalf of the CC. One is an AFAG committee member, who has not declared any conflict of interest in any CC meetings.

The CC asked the members for an explanation at the July meeting and we agreed a response be sent to the AFAG secretary, who has to date failed to acknowledge receipt of the mail.

Our response stated that the CC as a group has and will continue to support the Arran Ferry Committee as the recognised established voice on ferry matters for Arran and this was a unanimous decisions – including their member who also declared they felt the minutes of their meeting were distorted.

The CC asks that the record be clarified with regards the community council engagement on this matter and perhaps the Arran Ferry Action Group will also accept that it has so far refused to accept several offers from the Arran Ferry Committee chair for its group’s views to be represented in the officially recognised body covering all aspects of Arran life both residential and commercial interests.

Residents and readers should be aware of the distortion of facts in their recent communications.

Yours,

Jim Henderson,

ACC secretary.