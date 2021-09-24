Altachorvie up for sale as hotel or development site

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

A historic island hotel has been put on the market at offers over £1.25 million.

Altachorvie in Shore Road, Lamlash is being offered for sale as a going concern or with the potential of demolishing the buildings on site for housing plots or luxury apartments.





The historic main house, known currently as The Arran Lodge, has 13 en-suite bedrooms. There are also 25 en-suite sleephuts, a cookhouse and a two-bedroom owner’s cottage.

The hotel has a long history as a hillwalking hostel and first opened in 1925 and until 2012 it was a Holiday Fellowship centre and popular with a variety of excursions into the mountains of northern Arran, including Goatfell.

The schedule for the property, now being sold by kw Caledonia, states: ‘The development enjoys a prime, elevated position on what is known locally as the most desirable location on the island and a long sweeping driveway provides a suitably impressive approach to the main building which instantly endears with its charming stone exterior.’

‘Offering an incredibly unique, rare opportunity, Altachorvie consists of

a historic main house with 13 en-suite bedrooms, 25 en-suite sleephuts

(singles, twins, and doubles), a cookhouse serving the sleephuts, and a two-/

four-bedroom owner’s cottage, all set in beautiful mature garden grounds and

boasting breathtaking views over the water, to the Holy Isle and beyond.





‘The traditional house has been extended to accommodate substantial dining room, large function room and full commercial kitchen.

‘The front door opens into a vestibule flowing through to an entrance hall, which in turn affords access to a guest kitchen, the commercial kitchens, a lounge, and a further hall with an office and a store.

‘The sleephuts are situated to the rear of the house and towards the back of the plot, backing on to quiet woodland.

‘They consist of 25 en-suite huts with a combination of double/twin and single rooms.

‘As well as accommodating extra guests for events taking place in the main house, the sleephuts are perfect for tourists, walkers, and workers staying on the island short-term.

‘The final building within the plot is a two-storey, two-/four-bedroom detached cottage,

Altachorvie Cottage, which could lend itself to a variety of uses, including owner’s

accommodation, private let or holiday let through Airbnb or similar, or it could be sold separately, subject to the correct permissions and subdividing.

‘Also attached to the cottage are two self-contained Airbnb rentals – Red Squirrel and Arran Retreat.

‘These en-suite rooms present further opportunity for income by continuing with their current use, or, subject to permission, could be incorporated into the owner’s cottage, therefore making it a four-bedroom property.’

‘Another possibility for the plot as a whole, which will appeal to developers, would be to demolish all current accommodation to make way for up to eight serviced building plots.

‘These would be prime, highly sought-after building plots on the island given the location and the views, and with self-building becoming increasingly more desirable, this may be a lucrative opportunity for a developer, who may also wish to have the homes built to be sold on individually.’

A third option would be to build a two and a half storey apartment block with 21 two- bedroom units.

‘Luxury apartments like these have the potential to be the most sought after in the west of Scotland,’ the schedule states.