Super strike sinks Troon

Arran AFC 5 – Troon Town AFC 2

Ayrshire Sunday League Division 1

Arran AFC stepped up another rung on the division one table of the Ayrshire Sunday League to secure a third place position after their win against Troon Town last weekend.





The match, sponsored by Dougie Macfarlane, took place at the Ardeer Juniors Stadium at Stevenston on Sunday with Kieran Rae securing the man of the match award by scoring a hat-trick, including a spectacular overhead kick. Helping to bring the tally up to five was Ryan Armstrong and Gavin Gilbert who each added a goal for the Arran side.

Unfortunately, Arran player Aiden Hessey sustained an injury to his knee ligament which saw him rushed to the hospital by Arran AFC treasurer Doreen McNulty.

This left the Arran side with only 10 men for the remaining 30 minutes of the match. Aiden will be unable to play for a few months.

Arran play their first game in Brodick since before the pandemic when they take on Drumchapel at Ormidale Park in the West of Scotland Cup. Check the Arran AFC facebook page for kick-off time.





Photographs by Tam Borland