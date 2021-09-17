Rising cases see hospitals suspend visits again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran have once again suspended visitors to University Hospitals Crosshouse and Ayr in order to protect patients, public and staff.

The announcement comes after visitor restrictions were relaxed last month at all hospitals in NHS Ayrshire and Arran in line with national guidelines.

These restrictions only apply to Ayr and Crosshouse and all other hospitals will continue to allow two designated visitors.





Those with arranged visiting appointments are asked not to attend these as all appointments have been cancelled with immediate effect. People with friends or family in hospitals can contact hospital wards directly and arrange for a virtual visit by video call as most wards have an iPad specially set up to enable patients to see and talk to the people who matter to them.

Jennifer Wilson, interim nurse director said: ‘As community prevalence of Covid continues to rise, we are seeing increasing numbers in our acute hospitals, University Ayr and Crosshouse. In order to limit the spread and maintain the safety of all our patients and staff, we have had to make the difficult decision to suspend visiting in these hospitals. Please be assured that we will be carefully monitoring the situation and will look forward to welcoming back visitors when it is safe to do so.

We know this will be difficult for our patients and their families and ask for your co-operation to keep everyone safe.’

While visiting has been suspended in these two hospitals, some visits classed as essential will still be allowed on a case by case basis. These can include end of life care, accompanying a patient receiving a terminal illness diagnoses and where mental health and anguish are factors. Children under the age of 18 will also be permitted to visit a parent if appropriate.



