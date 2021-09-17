Public consultation on mountain bike proposal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

A public consultation on an ambitious mountain bike amenity which is being proposed by Arran High School Mountain Bike Club at Dyemill is open for comments and suggestions online.

The extensive project, which will see the creation of a number of mountain bike tracks and various ancillary components and services, is currently estimated to cost around £400,000 and will offer the Arran community a free-to-use cycling amenity.





As reported in the Banner in March this year, extensive preparatory work has already been undertaken and a 47-page business plan has been drawn up for the project.

These plans have been compiled with input from Forestry Scotland, North Ayrshire Council and a number of other bodies and groups.

Speaking at the time, club chairman Robert McNeice said: ‘We intend to create an accessible, inclusive and safe all-weather environment to grow and develop our island’s cycling community, inspiring Arran to cycle.

‘With this new facility, our island’s cycling community will benefit from being able to grow and develop local competition and event opportunities in addition to providing a safe and accessible area for coaching and skills development.





‘To ensure the recreational area is utilised by as many of our community as possible, the trails will be sympathetically designed and built around existing local walking paths.

‘We wish to create an area that allows for outdoor learning and development of the sites’ biodiversity and history.

‘Our forest management plan will look to actively improve and preserve the diversity of the habitat and wildlife.’

The proposal includes an extensive amount of facilities; a free to use accessible mountain bike skills trails, floodlit asphalt pump track and bike trials area, youth build-your-own-trail area, a group shelter and outdoor furniture, a bike wash, bike repair station, ebike charger and spares vending machine, outdoor gym equipment, a bike library of free-to-use bikes, skateboards and scooters, free-to-use community bike workshop, free-to-use trailer of trail tools and equipment and improved access to the pond for outdoor learning.

Access to the proposed site will be via the existing off-road core path at Glenkiln Farm with parking and amenities at the school and in Lamlash village centre.

Views, comments and suggestions on the proposal can be made at //forms.office.com/r/mazvtdB1jB or through the link which can be found on the club’s Facebook page @ahsmbc.